Brokerages Anticipate Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to Post $2.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to announce earnings of $2.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.78 and the lowest is $2.30. Stanley Black & Decker posted earnings of $2.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year earnings of $11.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.96 to $11.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.51 to $12.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Shares of SWK stock traded up $2.35 on Thursday, hitting $197.79. 1,220,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $148.88 and a one year high of $225.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.80. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $287,044,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 73,178.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,111,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 26.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,168,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,894,000 after acquiring an additional 448,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $84,034,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 717.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 469,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,729,000 after purchasing an additional 411,915 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

