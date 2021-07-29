Brokerages Anticipate Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to announce sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. Zillow Group posted sales of $768.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year sales of $5.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.25 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $110.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 693.48, a P/E/G ratio of 83.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.54. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.86 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 33,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Zillow Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,424,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 21,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

