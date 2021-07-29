Brokerages Expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Will Post Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will post $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.16 and the highest is $2.26. Accenture posted earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year earnings of $8.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.76 to $8.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.33 to $10.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.44.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $43,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $318.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,417. Accenture has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $321.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

