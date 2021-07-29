Brokerages Expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.52 Million

Equities analysts expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to announce sales of $25.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.00 million and the lowest is $25.06 million. Conifer reported sales of $25.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year sales of $104.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.09 million to $107.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $114.27 million, with estimates ranging from $111.19 million to $119.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.65 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 0.63%.

NASDAQ CNFR opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a market cap of $27.50 million, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.13. Conifer has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

