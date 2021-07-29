Brokerages Expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to Announce $2.90 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will post $2.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.29 and the lowest is $2.56. Facebook reported earnings of $2.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year earnings of $13.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.05 to $14.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $15.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.87 to $16.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.02.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total value of $15,910,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,402,320 shares of company stock valued at $807,362,535. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,813 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $14.96 on Thursday, reaching $358.32. 32,210,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,796,930. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.35. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

