Brokerages Expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $423.55 Million

Brokerages forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will post $423.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $420.90 million to $426.20 million. Hilltop posted sales of $604.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Hilltop’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Hilltop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

In other news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Hilltop during the second quarter worth $332,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Hilltop by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the first quarter worth $15,458,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter valued at $696,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter valued at $1,053,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTH stock opened at $31.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

