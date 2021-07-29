Brokerages Expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will post sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.39 billion and the lowest is $1.16 billion. Hilton Worldwide reported sales of $564.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 132.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year sales of $5.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.72 billion to $8.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $129.53 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $132.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

