Brokerages Expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $332.90 Million

Brokerages forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) will post $332.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $332.20 million to $333.60 million. Horace Mann Educators posted sales of $314.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

HMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $39.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.58. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $44.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

