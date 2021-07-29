Brokerages Expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.60 Million

Analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will announce sales of $94.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.20 million to $95.00 million. Lantheus posted sales of $66.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year sales of $395.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $394.50 million to $396.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $477.15 million, with estimates ranging from $474.60 million to $479.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

LNTH stock opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -150.05, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $28.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.34.

In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $182,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,887.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 29,794 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $13,880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,111,000 after purchasing an additional 110,116 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 30.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

