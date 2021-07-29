Brokerages Expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to post $8.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.52 million and the lowest is $4.60 million. Lindblad Expeditions posted sales of -$270,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,348.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year sales of $133.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.40 million to $149.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $419.45 million, with estimates ranging from $407.30 million to $441.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

LIND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $356,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,350.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dolf A. Berle bought 18,250 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $320,287.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,545.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,554 shares of company stock worth $2,289,187 in the last 90 days. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIND opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $689.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.55. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

