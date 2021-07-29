Brokerages Expect Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s earnings. Sandstorm Gold posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sandstorm Gold.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 28.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.07.

NYSE:SAND traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.90. 35,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 1.10. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,494,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,557,000 after purchasing an additional 813,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,821,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,435 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,441,000 after purchasing an additional 299,548 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth $8,000,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,847 shares during the last quarter. 39.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandstorm Gold (SAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.