Brokerages Expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $809.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to post $809.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $820.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $792.70 million. TopBuild reported sales of $646.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.08.

In related news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,162,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,782,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild stock opened at $198.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $127.86 and a 1 year high of $235.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

