Brokerages Expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Vonage also posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VG. Zacks Investment Research cut Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vonage by 1,536.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in Vonage by 42.3% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vonage in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.43. 21,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,929. Vonage has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.00, a P/E/G ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

