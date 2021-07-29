Brokers Issue Forecasts for Biogen Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $16.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $18.36. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $327.51 price target on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BIIB. Atlantic Securities upgraded Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.47.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $334.78. 6,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,085. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $338.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after acquiring an additional 936,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,777,361,000 after buying an additional 83,027 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,818,000 after buying an additional 37,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

