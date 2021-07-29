Brokers Issue Forecasts for Old Second Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OSBC. Raymond James dropped their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

OSBC stock opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.91. Old Second Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 27.80%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 19.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

