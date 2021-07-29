Brokers Issue Forecasts for TechnipFMC plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for TechnipFMC in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FTI. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.34.

FTI stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,950,791. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 3,088.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,132,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,024,000 after acquiring an additional 24,344,299 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,889,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,428,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,441,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,224,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978,229 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

