Brokers Offer Predictions for Citizens & Northern Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens & Northern in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens & Northern’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Citizens & Northern stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 19,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,483. The company has a market cap of $402.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens & Northern has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.68 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

In other news, Director Terry L. Lehman acquired 2,900 shares of Citizens & Northern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,975. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 3,261 shares of company stock valued at $81,420 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens & Northern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 12.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 25,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

