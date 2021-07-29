Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BEP opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.72. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -95.08%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.69.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

