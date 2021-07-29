Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ BRKL traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.31. 123,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,972. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 26.73%. Equities analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

