Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
NASDAQ BRKL traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.31. 123,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,972. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.77.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brookline Bancorp Company Profile
Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.
