BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$118.90.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. started coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on BRP in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a C$122.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$101.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.16 billion and a PE ratio of 10.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$97.42. BRP has a 1-year low of C$55.78 and a 1-year high of C$119.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. BRP’s payout ratio is 2.55%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

