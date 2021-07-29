Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.000-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.65 billion-$5.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.59 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, raised Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.80.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $97.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

