BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Short Interest Update

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, an increase of 160.6% from the June 30th total of 871,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 19.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other BSQUARE news, Director Andrew Stanley Guy Harries sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 298,628 shares in the company, valued at $821,227. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of BSQUARE by 14.4% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 46,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BSQUARE by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,134,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 143,903 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BSQUARE during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in BSQUARE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BSQUARE during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $2.89 on Thursday. BSQUARE has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $11.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 million, a PE ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.73.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.