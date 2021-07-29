Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$13.75 and last traded at C$13.60, with a volume of 38831 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.47.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0417 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

HOM.U has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$412.41 million and a P/E ratio of 10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.98.

In other Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust news, insider Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding bought 20,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$344,104.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 976,228 shares in the company, valued at C$16,404,144.82. Also, Director John Stanley Bailey purchased 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,565.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 999,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,393,944.96. Insiders have purchased a total of 89,435 shares of company stock worth $1,520,637 over the last ninety days.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

