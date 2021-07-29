BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 185.85 ($2.43). BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at GBX 183.95 ($2.40), with a volume of 15,618,436 shares changing hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on BT Group – CLASS A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BT Group – CLASS A presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 160.60 ($2.10).

The company has a market capitalization of £18.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 187.72.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Sara Weller purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £49,200 ($64,280.11). Also, insider Philip Jansen purchased 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £2,037,500 ($2,662,006.79).

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

