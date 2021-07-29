BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 229.67% from the company’s current price.

BLU has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BELLUS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

NASDAQ BLU opened at $2.73 on Thursday. BELLUS Health has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $213.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 249,173.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that BELLUS Health will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLU. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BELLUS Health in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 348.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 170,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 132,800 shares during the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

