Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) Short Interest Down 49.6% in July

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the June 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Bull Horn by 516,200.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Bull Horn in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Bull Horn in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bull Horn in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Bull Horn in the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHSE stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87. Bull Horn has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

