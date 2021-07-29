Bunge (NYSE:BG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.99 EPS

Bunge (NYSE:BG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%.

NYSE:BG traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $79.61. 1,374,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

