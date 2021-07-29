Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,648 ($34.60). Bunzl shares last traded at GBX 2,648 ($34.60), with a volume of 355,123 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bunzl to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,558.33 ($33.42).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,416.70.

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,315 ($30.25), for a total transaction of £22,316.60 ($29,156.78).

About Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

