Bureau Veritas’ (BVRDF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Societe Generale in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BVRDF remained flat at $$32.11 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 1.24. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.21.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, testing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients related to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as the issuance of compliance reports.

