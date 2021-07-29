Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,089.00

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,089 ($14.23) and last traded at GBX 791.50 ($10.34), with a volume of 414757 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 756.50 ($9.88).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,433.57.

About Burford Capital (LON:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

