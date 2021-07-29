BZEdge Market Capitalization Tops $284,749.76 (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded up 37.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Over the last week, BZEdge has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BZEdge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BZEdge has a total market cap of $284,749.76 and approximately $24.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BZEdge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BZEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

