Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Purchased by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.12% of Cable One worth $13,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 61.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 420.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Permit Capital LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 142.9% during the first quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Cable One by 34.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total transaction of $642,916.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,124.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran acquired 100 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,745.02 per share, for a total transaction of $174,502.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,159.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,749 shares of company stock worth $3,191,305. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,153.29.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,919.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,856.56. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,674.35 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.48%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.