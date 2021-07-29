Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stock Holdings Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.93% of Cable One worth $212,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cable One by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of Cable One by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cable One by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran purchased 200 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,716.24 per share, with a total value of $343,248.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,842.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total transaction of $642,916.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,124.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,305. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,153.29.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,919.81 on Thursday. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,674.35 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,856.56.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.05 EPS. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.48%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

