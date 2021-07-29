CaixaPay Hits One Day Volume of $26.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

