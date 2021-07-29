Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.11. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 113,871 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.98.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 50.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 831,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,403,000 after purchasing an additional 278,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 73.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 335,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 142,022 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 90.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 271,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 129,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 41.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 78,833 shares during the last quarter.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.