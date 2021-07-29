California Resources (CRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter.

Get California Resources alerts:

CRC stock opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. California Resources has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.89.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $12,012,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,193,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $39,681,874.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,876,452 shares of company stock valued at $154,659,860 over the last quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on California Resources in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.