California Resources (CRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter.
CRC stock opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. California Resources has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.89.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on California Resources in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.
About California Resources
California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.
