California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Energizer worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Energizer by 150.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Energizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Energizer by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

NYSE ENR opened at $41.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.35. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

