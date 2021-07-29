California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 2,692 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,022 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of New Relic worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in New Relic by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 216,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 93,668 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after buying an additional 81,550 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 351.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 78,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 61,301 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 214,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,867,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,587 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $208,835.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,015 shares in the company, valued at $699,513.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,392,366. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $69.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $81.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. The business had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEWR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.30.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

