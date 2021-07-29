California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Credit Acceptance worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.60.

CACC stock opened at $472.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $442.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 35.08 and a quick ratio of 35.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.20. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $266.74 and a one year high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 40.83%. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 43.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total value of $8,022,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,208,280 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

