California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.59 Million Stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Futu were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Futu by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,038,000 after purchasing an additional 764,838 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in Futu by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,335,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,118,000 after buying an additional 929,123 shares during the period. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd boosted its holdings in Futu by 6.1% in the first quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 420,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,737,000 after acquiring an additional 24,059 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Futu in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,103,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,873,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Futu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.72.

Futu stock opened at $110.83 on Thursday. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.56 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

