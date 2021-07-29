California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.67 Million Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Murphy USA worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 19.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 269,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,999,000 after buying an additional 43,208 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 498.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,714,000. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1,423.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 30,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 28,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter worth $1,801,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA stock opened at $147.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.05. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.08 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.61.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 42.87%. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 7.65%.

In other news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $184,055.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

