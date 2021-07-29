California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.83 Million Stock Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 217.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,473 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DCT. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.82.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $1,140,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 428,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,135,282.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,240 shares of company stock valued at $6,760,333. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DCT opened at $44.34 on Thursday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.43.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

