California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 93,709 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,709 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNB opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.01.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 47,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $999,792.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,373.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DNB. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

