California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,622 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,622 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 124,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MLCO shares. HSBC raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.41.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $14.91 on Thursday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $566.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.49 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.96% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 222.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

