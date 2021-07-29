Calyxt (CLXT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 million. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 169.27% and a negative return on equity of 116.70%. On average, analysts expect Calyxt to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLXT opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $140.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24. Calyxt has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $12.43.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Neugent bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,363. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calyxt stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calyxt were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Calyxt from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Calyxt currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.69.

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

