Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Short Interest Update

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, an increase of 161.5% from the June 30th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CEI stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. Camber Energy has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Camber Energy by 297.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 171,056 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 128,066 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Camber Energy by 81.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 437,587 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 196,309 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Camber Energy by 126.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,906 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 29,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Camber Energy by 33.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 41,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Camber Energy by 47,268,600.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,687 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 472,686 shares during the last quarter. 7.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas. As of March 31, 2020, its total estimated proved reserves were 133,442 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 54,850 barrels of crude oil reserves, 43,955 barrels of NGL reserves, and 207,823 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

