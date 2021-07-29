Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Trading 7.6% Higher

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s share price traded up 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.72 and last traded at $45.72. 8,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 306,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.82.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The business had revenue of $88.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 4,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $289,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $92,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,052,012 shares of company stock valued at $95,076,501 over the last three months. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cambium Networks by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cambium Networks by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cambium Networks by 235.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 26,012 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 15,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter worth $1,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

