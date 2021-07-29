Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Trading 7.6% Higher

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s share price traded up 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.72 and last traded at $45.72. 8,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 306,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.50.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.
The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.82.
In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 4,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $289,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $92,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,052,012 shares of company stock valued at $95,076,501 over the last three months. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cambium Networks by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cambium Networks by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cambium Networks by 235.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 26,012 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 15,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter worth $1,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.
About Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)
Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.
