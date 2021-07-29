Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.34. 129,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,472,270. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.45 and a beta of 1.01. Cameco has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cameco will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,131,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,472,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,684,000 after buying an additional 64,239 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,685.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,165,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,359,000 after buying an additional 1,100,223 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 9.8% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 12,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 539.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 70,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.