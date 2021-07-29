Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Camtek by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 641,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after acquiring an additional 235,250 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camtek by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 257,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 166,449 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,343,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Camtek by 524.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 165,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 139,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camtek by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after buying an additional 107,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $35.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 1.67. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.97 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 17.68%. The company’s revenue was up 89.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

