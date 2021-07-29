Canaccord Genuity Cuts Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Price Target to GBX 44

Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) had its price target dropped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 44 ($0.57) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.71% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of MIRI traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 35 ($0.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,956,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,670. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 47.24. Mirriad Advertising has a 52 week low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 65 ($0.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a current ratio of 15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £97.67 million and a PE ratio of -8.33.

In related news, insider Kelsey Lynn Skinner acquired 12,000 shares of Mirriad Advertising stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £6,360 ($8,309.38).

Mirriad Advertising plc, a video technology company, provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies. It inserts products, signage formats, or videos into content. It serves customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Singapore, and India.

